451 COVID-19 deaths unreported in Mumbai, BMC set to update records

Coronavirus in Mumbai city: 451 COVID-19 deaths go unreported in Mumbai! As the number of deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak has been rising rapidly in the country, the reports of unreported or underreported deaths have also surfaced. The latest addition to the list of cities where deaths have not been reported is Mumbai which has emerged as the biggest hotspot of Covid-19 in the country. According to an IE report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC) did not register at least 451 deaths of Covid-19 patients in the city. A data rejig exercise by the Maharashtra government has revealed the mismatch of the data of the covid-19 casualties in the city, the IE report said further.

Mumbai had 59,293 cases and 2,250 deaths as of June 15 out of a total of 1.10 lakh cases and 4,128 deaths for Maharashtra. BMC data reveals that eight other Covid-19 patients died of another disease.

A source-based IE report has suggested that the BMC told the state government that three out of the missing 451 had actually died as a result of unnatural causes (suicide or accident), and that there were twenty other names in the data. Officials also said the BMC recorded 57 of the 451 deaths in a stunned manner over the last week. The major data reconciliation drive by the officials started after the state’s top state officials asked the BMC to ‘come clean’ on the issue of missing deaths, the IE report said citing an unnamed source.

Maharashtra has reported more than 3,000 cases in the last 24 hours and the crisis has been worsening in the state. The BMC, Maharashtra government has not been able to check the contagion in the city as well as in the state. India has reported another 11, 502 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the national tally past 3,43,000-mark at 3,43,091. The national death toll due to the coronavirus is in touching distance of 10,000 at 9,915.