43 flights, over 9000 passengers coming from China screened for novel coronavirus, no cases found

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2020 6:32:24 PM

Sudan further said the Indian Embassy in China has been regularly providing the health ministry with updates on the status of the infected cases in that country.

China virus, china virus outbreak 2020, china virus outbreak 2020 symptoms, china virus outbreak 2020 india, china virus outbreak 2020 deaths, china virus outbreak symptoms, china virus india, china virus update, china coronavirus, china coronavirus wuhan cdc, china coronavirus symptoms, china coronavirus india, china coronavirus outbreakThe Embassy has informed that a total of 440 cases of pneumonia with novel coronavirus were confirmed in China and nine people have died till Wednesday. (Reuters)

A total 9,156 passengers from 43 flights were screened for novel coronavirus till Tuesday at the seven identified airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Till now, no cases have been detected through these screening efforts, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said.

Sudan further said the Indian Embassy in China has been regularly providing the health ministry with updates on the status of the infected cases in that country. “9156 passengers from 43 flights screened for novel Coronavirus (nCoV). No case of nCoV has been detected,” the health ministry tweeted.

Related News

Sudan said the Embassy has informed that a total of 440 cases of pneumonia with novel coronavirus were confirmed in China and nine people have died till Wednesday. “Cases have been reported in 14 provinces (including Taiwan) and municiplalities as well,” the health secretary told PTI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 43 flights over 9000 passengers coming from China screened for novel coronavirus no cases found
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Immune cell that may treat all types of cancer discovered “accidentally”
2China Coronavirus: Airports to conduct ‘Thermal Screening’ of passengers arriving from China
3China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 6 as leaders warn officials against cover up