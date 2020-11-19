42 private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of their total ICU beds for COVID-19 patients: Delhi govt order

He also shared a copy of another order in a separate tweet which said 90 private hospitals shall reserve 60 per cent of their total beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order asking 42 private hospitals here to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients with immediate effect.

The copy of the order was shared by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Twitter.

“Delhi govt has ordered 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients. This will increase 260 ICU beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment,” he tweeted.

He also shared a copy of another order in a separate tweet which said 90 private hospitals shall reserve 60 per cent of their total beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“This will increase 2,644 beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment, he tweeted.