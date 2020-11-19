  • MORE MARKET STATS

42 private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of their total ICU beds for COVID-19 patients: Delhi govt order

November 19, 2020 10:39 PM

"Delhi govt has ordered 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients. This will increase 260 ICU beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment," he tweeted.

He also shared a copy of another order in a separate tweet which said 90 private hospitals shall reserve 60 per cent of their total beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.He also shared a copy of another order in a separate tweet which said 90 private hospitals shall reserve 60 per cent of their total beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order asking 42 private hospitals here to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients with immediate effect.

The copy of the order was shared by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Twitter.

He also shared a copy of another order in a separate tweet which said 90 private hospitals shall reserve 60 per cent of their total beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“This will increase 2,644 beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment, he tweeted.

