  • MORE MARKET STATS

4 COVID patients die in hospital in Rewari due to oxygen shortage, probe on to ascertain it

By: |
April 25, 2021 8:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Narnaul, Ajay Kumar, who is currently officiating as DC of Rewari district, said the allegations of oxygen shortage and four deaths were made by the hospital.

covidThree patients died in ICU while one patient died in the ward.

Four patients died in a private hospital here on Sunday allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen even as the district administration launched an investigation to find out the reason behind the deaths.

After the incident, the relatives of some of the patients, who were admitted to the hospital functioning as a designated COVID facility, held a protest outside the building complex alleging there was a grave shortage of medical oxygen.

Related News

“Three patients died in ICU while one patient died in the ward. We have limited oxygen supplies. We are repeatedly telling administration about this and have been sending them reminders,” a hospital official told reporters outside the building.

“We are sending empty oxygen cylinders to the vendors to load them again. Since 9 am, we are telling the authorities that we have limited stock,” he said.

He said the hospital has a per day consumption of 300 medical oxygen cylinders. “There are 114 COVID patients admitted in the hospital,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Narnaul, Ajay Kumar, who is currently officiating as DC of Rewari district, said the allegations of oxygen shortage and four deaths were made by the hospital.

“Sub Divisional Magistrate, Rewari, Chief Medical Officer, Rewari and other officials are at the hospital to find out exact reasons that led to these deaths. They (hospital) are claiming that there was oxygen shortage. However, from the administration’s end, regular supply has been given. So, we are finding out where the gap arose, all this is being investigated,” Ajay Kumar told PTI over phone.

Meanwhile, a relative whose aunt was admitted to the hospital could be seen pleading with some police officials outside the hospital telling them to do something immediately to ensure the facility gets adequate stock of medical oxygen.

Notably, Haryana has seen a surge in coronavirus cases and fatalities during the current month. The demand for medical liquid oxygen has also increased in hospitals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 4 COVID patients die in hospital in Rewari due to oxygen shortage probe on to ascertain it
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BMC gets 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines, oxygen supply normal: Civic chief
2Punjab to order 30 lakh doses of Covishield for 18-45 age group vaccination
3Madhya Pradesh: ‘Corona curfew’ in Bhopal extended till May 3