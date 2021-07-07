3rd Covid wave: Delhi govt panel devises colour-coded mechanism, ‘Red’ alert means strict curbs

The colour-coded response system prepared by the eight-member state level expert committee will come into effect after getting approval from the Delhi government, officials said Wednesday.

Delhi government panel on managing the possible third wave of Covid has devised a colour-coded mechanism which prescribes a graded response including the closure of most economic activities at the highest ‘Red’ level alert.

The colour-coded response system prepared by the eight-member state level expert committee will come into effect after getting approval from the Delhi government, officials said Wednesday.

The colour codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts, they said.

The graded response will involve restricting economic activities as per the level of alert linked with the severity of the pandemic.

Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all the four levels of alerts, they said.

The ‘Yellow’ (Level-1) alert will be sounded when positivity rate crosses 0.5 percent or new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

The corresponding response will involve allowing construction, manufacturing activities and the opening of shops and establishments of essential goods.

However, shops and establishments of nonessential goods and services, and malls will open based on odd-even formula, from 10 AM to 8 PM. Only one weekly market per zone with 50 percent vendors will be allowed to open.

The next level of alert coded with ‘Amber’ color (L-2) will come into force if positivity rate rises above 1 percent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700.

‘Amber alert will invoke the same responses as ‘Yellow’ one except that malls and shops of nonessential goods and services will be allowed to open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The ‘Orange’ or L-3 alert will be the next stage which will kick in if the positivity rare crosses 2 percent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1000.

Construction activities will be allowed with onsite labourers while industrial activities will be restricted except those related with essential commodities and defense production.

Malls and weekly markets will be closed. Only standalone nonessential shops will open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The ‘Red’ alert (L-4) will be the highest level and will come in to force if the positivity rate crosses 5 percent or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

Construction activities with onsite labourers and industrial manufacturing of essential commodities, national security and defence related productions will be allowed, while malls and weekly markets will be closed while standalone nonessential shops open, they said.

The eight-member state level expert committee was formed by the Delhi government in May to devise a strategy to mitigate and manage the possible third wave of COVID 19 in Delhi.