35 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, no deaths

By:
September 03, 2021 6:02 PM

This is the 22nd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has not seen any deaths in a day.

Covid-19 in DellhiNo fresh deaths were recorded in the city, the data stated.

Delhi on Friday recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The second wave swept Delhi during April-May.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to official data.

On Wednesday, 36 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 28 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent and one death.

