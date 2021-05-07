  • MORE MARKET STATS

341 COVID deaths, over 19K cases in Delhi

May 07, 2021 6:00 PM

The infection tally rose to 12,92,867 with 19,832 new cases on Thursday. There were 19,133 more infections on Wednesday.

A total of 1,14,657 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday, out of which 80,306 were those who got their first dose, the bulletin stated.A total of 1,14,657 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday, out of which 80,306 were those who got their first dose, the bulletin stated.

Delhi recorded 341 more coronavirus deaths and 19,832 new infections on Friday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the second consecutive day, the Health Department said.

This is the fourth time in the last five days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

There are 91,035 active cases and over 11.83 lakh people have recovered, according to a health bulletin.

The positivity rate stood at 24.92 per cent, a bit higher than 24.29 per cent a day ago.

The death toll rose 18,739 after 335 more people succumbed to the pathogen. On Wednesday, 311 people died from the virus.

Of the 22,097 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,175 are vacant. As many as 50,425 patients are in home isolation and the number of containment zones is 50785, according to the bulletin.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 1.84 lakh people in the 18-44 age group had got their first dose since the inoculation of this category started on May 3.

“In total, 38.88 lakh people have got the vaccine in all age groups till yesterday (Thursday) evening,” he tweeted.

