34 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andamans and Nicobar Islands; count rises to 324

Thirty-four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union Territory’s caseload to 324 on Monday, health officials said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the islands to 142, while 182 people have recovered from COVID-19, including six in the past 24 hours, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi, in a radio address, has appealed to the islanders to follow the guidelines issued by the administration in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Noting that over 36,000 islanders have travelled to the Union Territory from other parts of the country from May till date, he urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

He said 53,000 tests per million people have been conducted in the islands, which is better than the national average.