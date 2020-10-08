  • MORE MARKET STATS

3,376 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP; 45 more die

October 8, 2020 6:28 PM

Lucknow reported the maximum fresh cases at 403, followed by 189 each in Prayagraj and Ghaziabad and 180 in Gorakhpur, among other districts, it said.

The recovery rate of Uttar Pradesh is now over 88 per cent, he added.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,376 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 4,27,459 on Thursday, while 45 coronavirus fatalities pushed the state’s death toll to 6,245, a health bulletin said.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal, 3,690 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals after they recovered from the infection, and the total number recoveries in the state now stands at 3,78,662.

The recovery rate of Uttar Pradesh is now over 88 per cent, he added.

There are 42,552 active cases in the state now, of which 20,205 are under home isolation, Sehgal said.

The latest coronavirus fatalities in the state include eight deaths in Lucknow, and three each in Prayagraj and Varanasi, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, over 1.67 lakh tests were done, and so far a total of 1.13 crore tests have been performed in the state, Sehgal said.

