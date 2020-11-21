  • MORE MARKET STATS

33 Probationary Bureaucrats test Covid +ve during Foundation Course at Mussorie Academy

By: |
November 21, 2020 2:13 PM

LSBNAA is hosting 428 trainee officers currently who were selected for IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS through UPSC civil services examinations

lal bahadur civil services examination, lbsnaa, probationary officers tests covid positive, coronavirus, IAS officers at LBSNAA, beuracrat training at LBSNAA The administrative office, hostels, mess and library of LBSNAA have been sanitised. (E Photo)

Thirty-Three Indian Administrative probationers have tested positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSAA) in Mussoorie. The top bureaucrats training institute has been sealed for two days after this development.

The Academy director, Sanjeev Chopra talking to ANI informed that the administrative office, hostels, mess and library have been sanitised. The hostels with the trainee officers stayed and other areas will be sealed till the end of November.

The officers who tested positive have been put under quarantine and 150 people have they were in contact with have been examined. The remaining staff are also under the scanner to keep a check if they are developing symptoms

LSBNAA is hosting 428 trainee officers currently who were selected for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) through UPSC 2019 civil services examination and are undergoing the 95th Foundation Course.

Dr Ashish Srivastav, Dehradun District Magistrate informed a team of Health Department has been sent to the academy campus for examining the infected probationers. Medicines and other treatment essentials have also been sent.

