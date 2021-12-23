33 out of 34 Omicron patients at Delhi hospital were fully vaccinated, check details

Dr Kumar said that the development showed that the Omicron variant is capable of infecting even those people who have been fully vaccinated.

In a sign of extreme worry, out of the 34 Omicron patients admitted in a Delhi hospital, 33 of them got infected with the new variant despite being fully vaccinated. At Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital a total of 34 patients who have been infected with Omicron variant are admitted. Top officials at the hospital told the Indian Express that at least two patients admitted at the hospital have also received the booster shot against Coronavirus. Dr Suresh Kumar who is the medical director of Lok Nayak hospital told the Indian Express that out of the 34 Omicron variant patients, 18 have been discharged and barring one patient all 33 had previously taken both shots of vaccine. Dr Kumar said that the development showed that the Omicron variant is capable of infecting even those people who have been fully vaccinated.

The top doctor at the hospital further said that at least two international patients had also received an mRNA booster shot in addition to the two regular vaccine doses. However, in a glimmer of hope Dr Kumar said that none of the patients needed to be put on oxygen or ventilator and most of them only have mild symptoms such as fever, sore throat and body pain. He further said that the mild symptoms among the patients could be a result of the protection provided by the Coronavirus vaccines and feared that the variant might cause severe disease among patients who remain unvaccinated.

Highlighting another red herring, Dr Kumar said that three of the Omicron variant patients had no travel history which indicates that the virus may have already started spreading in the community. It is significant to note that with 57 Omicron variant patients the national capital has the maximum number of confirmed Omicron cases in India closely followed by Maharashtra. Fearing a large-scale spread of the infection, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday in a crucial decision banned all Christmas and New Year celebration events in the coming days.