33 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 1,178

At least 33 more people, including a 65-year-old woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, raising the total count in the state to 1,178, a top health department official said.

Of the 33 that tested positive, Madhubani district accounts for the maximum number of cases at 14, followed by Bhojpur at six and Samastipur at three, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the state health department, said.

Two cases each were reported from Jamui, Purnea and Siwan and one each from Patna, Bhagalpur, Kaimur and Lakhisarai, he said. “33 more covid-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 1178.We are ascertaining their further infection trail,” Kumar tweeted late on Saturday.

He also attached with his tweet a list mentioning the age and location of the 33 patients. Taking into account the new patients, the number of active cases rose to 718. Seven people have died of COVID-19 in Bihar so far — two in Patna and one each from Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi.

All seven had pre-existing ailments. Altogether 453 people have recovered from the disease. The number of migrants who tested positive for the disease following their return from Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra among other states stood at 454.

As many as 44,340 samples have been examined for COVID-19 so far at seven facilities of the state.