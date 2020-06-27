  • MORE MARKET STATS

33 central forces personnel among 204 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K; count rises to 6,966

Published: June 27, 2020 9:06 PM

The patients include 31 CRPF and two BSF personnel, the officials said. Baramulla district in north Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases at 52, followed by Srinagar 49.

As many as 204 more people, including 33 BSF and CRPF personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total infections in the Union territory to 6,966, officials said. They said 191 of the fresh cases were recorded in the Kashmir Valley, while 13 were in Jammu region. Thirty-two of them had recently returned to the Union territory.

The patients include 31 CRPF and two BSF personnel, the officials said. Baramulla district in north Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases at 52, followed by Srinagar 49. Kathua, Poonch, Doda and Reasi districts had no fresh cases.

With the new infections, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 6,966.
“Of these, 5,457 are in Kashmir, while 1,509 are in the Jammu region,” the officials said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 2,648 and fatalities at 93. A total of 4,225 patients have recovered, the officials said.

