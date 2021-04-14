3,29,056 more vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has carried out the vaccination of 3,29,056 more people against COVID-19, taking the cumulative figure to 1,05,71,680, said a state health department official on Tuesday. The state on Monday vaccinated 6,938 healthcare professionals, 18,854 frontline workers, 1,88,553 people in the 45-59 age group and having comorbidities and 1,14,711 senior citizens (total 3,29,056), he said. […]
With this, 12,78,391 healthcare workers and 15,58,299 frontline workers have received vaccine doses so far, the official said. (Photo source: IE)
