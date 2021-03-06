321 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.60 pc

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".
On Friday, three new fatalities and 312 fresh cases were registered, the highest count in nearly one-and-a-half months.
Delhi recorded 321 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day in March on which the daily count crossed the 300-mark, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 per cent amid a sudden surge in incidences, as per data shared by the health department.
