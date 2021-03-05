312 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, highest in nearly 1.5 months

The number of active cases of the disease in the city increased to 1,779

Delhi recorded 312 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of daily incidences in nearly one-and-a-half months, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll in the city to 10,918, according to data shared by the Health Department.

It was also a significant jump from 261 cases registered on Thursday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in that month.

On Friday, 312 fresh cases were recorded and three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,918, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city increased to 1,779 on Friday from 1,701 on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.53 from 0.39 per cent the previous day.