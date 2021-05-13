308 COVID deaths, 10,489 cases in Delhi

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Delhi reported 308 more coronavirus deaths and 10,489 infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the Health Department said.

The number of new cases is the lowest since April 10 when 7,897 people were diagnosed with the disease. The positivity rate is the lowest since April 13, when it stood at 13.1 per cent, according to government data.

Delhi had reported 300 deaths and 13,287 cases on Wednesday with the positivity rate of 17 per cent. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.