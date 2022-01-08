Covid-19: Omicron cases in the country surge to 3,007

Maharashtra reported the highest number of Omicron cases with 876 infections, followed by Delhi at 465 cases, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284, Gujarat 204, Tamil Nadu 121, Haryana 114 and Telangana 117.

India on Friday saw the number of Omicron cases climb to 3,007. Maharashtra reported the highest number of Omicron cases with 876 infections, followed by Delhi at 465 cases, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284, Gujarat 204, Tamil Nadu 121, Haryana 114 and Telangana 117. The Omicron infection has now spread to 27 states.

The country reported 1,17,100 cases on Friday, taking the active caseload to 3,71,363, according to the health ministry data. The daily case positivity ratio is rising and has gone up to 7.74% from 6.43% on Thursday and 5.3% on Wednesday. The recovery rate in the country is currently at 97.57%. The total Covid-19 cases in the country is at 3.52 crore while deaths stand at 4.83 lakh.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,13,377 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.68 crore cumulative tests.