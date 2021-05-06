  • MORE MARKET STATS

3,000 oxygen concentrators received as foreign aid dispatched, no pendency with Customs: Centre

By: |
Updated: May 06, 2021 2:15 PM

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said no oxygen concentrator, received as aid from abroad, is lying with the customs authorities at any port of import as these consignments are being cleared swiftly,

Union Ministry, oxygen concentrators, global aid, custom clearancde, covid gloabal aid, ventilators and concentrators from abroad, The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and CustomsOxygen concentrators on air India flight (PTI Image)

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said no oxygen concentrator, received as aid from abroad, is lying with the customs authorities at any port of import as these consignments are being cleared swiftly.

In all, 3,000 oxygen concentrators have been received as global aid to support the Central government’s efforts and that of the states and Union Territories in their collective fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement.

Related News

China has sent 1,000 oxygen concentrators, Ireland 700, the UK 669 in four consignments, Mauritius 200, Uzbekistan 151, Taiwan 150, Romania 80, Thailand 30, and Russia 20, the ministry said.

Some news reports have claimed that oxygen concentrators are lying at Customs warehouses awaiting clearance.

“The news is totally incorrect, not based on facts and without any basis. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has clarified that there is no such pendency with Indian Customs. The Indian Customs is swiftly clearing all consignments and no such figure of pendency exists across any port of import,” the health ministry said in the statement.

The oxygen concentrators are either delivered to the identified tertiary care institutions or been dispatched for delivery. The relief material has been dispatched by road and air too, it said. “There are no oxygen contractors lying in the warehouse of the Customs Department, it is clarified.”

The Indian Customs is sensitive to the need for availability of COVID-related imports including oxygen and oxygen-related equipment and are working round-the-clock to fast track and clear the goods on arrival expeditiously within hours, the statement said.

The goods are given high priority for clearance by the customs systems. While the nodal officers get alerts on email for monitoring and clearance, monitoring by senior officers for the pendency of COVID-related imports is also being undertaken, it said.

Recently, the issue of 3,000 Oxygen concentrators reportedly lying with the customs authorities came up in the Delhi High Court and the same was clarified by the government counsel that presently no such consignment is pending. The Ministry of finance also clarified the matter through an official release on May 3 in response to allegations on social media about 3,000 oxygen concentrators allegedly lying with the customs authorities.

It stated, “We have again checked with our field formations and there is no such consignment lying with the customs. However, since a photograph has also been put on Twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 3000 oxygen concentrators received as foreign aid dispatched no pendency with Customs Centre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Oxygen plants, oximeters from France, US, Russia & other nations contributing to India’s covid needs; details
2How diagnostics plays an important role in countries with poor access to healthcare
3Coronavirus in Punjab: Rapid rise in cases hampering contact tracing, central team expresses concern