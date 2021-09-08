30 test negative for Nipah so far: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Samples of 21 others have been sent for testing and the results of the same are awaited. (Representational image: IE)

Test results of 30 people, who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah, have been negative, till now, for the virus infection, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

The minister, speaking to media persons here, said with negative test results of 20 more people being reported in the morning, the total number of people who are in the clear was 30. On Tuesday, 10 had tested negative. Samples of 21 others have been sent for testing and the results of the same are awaited. The minister further said that presently 68 people were under observation and their health condition was stable.

A team from National Institute of Virology, Bhopal would be coming here to collect samples of bats and other animals for ascertaining the source of the virus. Intensive tracing, surveillance and awareness campaigns were being conducted to prevent spread of the deadly virus, she added.