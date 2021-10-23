  • MORE MARKET STATS

3 children die of dengue in Uttar Pradesh village

October 23, 2021 1:07 PM

Uzeba (9), Saifullah (4), and Nargis (6) of Odri village in Jhinjhana police station area succumbed to the fever.

According to Novjit Bedi, Jhinjhna community health centre in-charge, a medical team has been sent to the village for treatment of the affected.

Three children of a family died of dengue and several others fell ill following a breakout of the fever in the district here. Uzeba (9), Saifullah (4), and Nargis (6) of Odri village in Jhinjhana police station area succumbed to the fever. They were shifted to a hospital in Rohtak district in Haryana. All these deaths occurred within a span of last three days.

According to Novjit Bedi, Jhinjhna community health centre in-charge, a medical team has been sent to the village for treatment of the affected. More than a dozen people were reported sick with the dengue in the village. Former Block Pramukh Aslam said he has informed the district Chief Medical Officer about the spreading of the fever in the village.

