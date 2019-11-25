2nd National Water Awards 2019: Here’s everything you need to know

In the year 2007, The GroundWater Augmentation Awards along with National Water Award were launched to encourage stakeholders. (photo credit: mygov.in)

Water is precious! An increased pace of industrialization, urbanization and irrigation growth have put water resources across India under stress. Many parts of India are suffering from water scarcity due to the overuse of water. Effective management techniques for the conservation of water are required. A scientific methodology for its sustainability is the need of the hour.

In the year 2007, The GroundWater Augmentation Awards along with National Water Award were launched to encourage stakeholders like water user associations, institutions, corporate sector, individuals, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), gram panchayats, urban local bodies to adopt innovative practices of groundwater augmentation like creating awareness through people’s participation, rainwater harvesting and artificial recharge, promoting water use efficiency, recycling and reuse of water.

Last year the government unified National Water Awards in order to encourage stakeholders to have a holistic approach towards water source management in India. The National Water Awards were thus organized last year and felicitated on February 25, 2019, in New Delhi. The second edition of the same has now been launched by the Department of Water Resources.

The following categories are available for nominations:

– Best State

– Best District Revival of River

– Best District Water Conservation

– Best Village Panchayat

– Best Urban Local Body

– Best Research

– Best Educative

– Best TV Show for Water Conservation

– Best Newspaper Hindi

– Best Newspaper English

– Best Newspaper Regional Language

– Best School

– Best Institution

– Best Industry Large Scale

– Best Industry Small-Medium Scale

– Best Water Regulatory Body

– Water Warrior Award

– Best NGO for Water Conservation

– Best Water User Association

– Best Industry for CSR activities in Water Conservation

Applications can be submitted through MyGov at mygov.in website. The applicants need to register on MyGov to submit any entry. Applicants can also download application forms for the respective categories given above. Duly filled and signed application form can be uploaded on the MyGov website. Applicants can also provide links to videos in the submit task text box. The last date for submission is December 31, 2019