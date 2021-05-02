  • MORE MARKET STATS

290 Covid-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, over 30K cases

May 2, 2021 8:50 PM

Lucknow reported 25 deaths, followed by 21 deaths in Kanpur, 20 in Ghaziabad, 18 in Jhansi, 16 in Varanasi, 14 in Allahabad and 13 in Agra, it said.

covid cases in UPThere are 2.96 lakh active cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 290 more coronavirus deaths and 30,983 infections on Sunday, the Health Department said on Sunday.

The toll has risen to 13,162, while the tally reached 13.13 lakh. There are 2.96 lakh active cases, according to a health bulletin.

Of the 30,983 fresh COVID-19 cases, as many as 3,342 were reported from Lucknow, 1,610 from Varanasi, 1,571 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,357 from Kanpur, 1,089 from Saharanpur, 1,085 from Ghaziabad and 1,033 from Meerut.

In the past 24 hours, 36,650 coronavirus patients have recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 10.04 lakh.

More than 2.97 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 and over 4.13 crore samples have been tested so far in the state, the statement said.

