2,889 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 83K; death toll climbs to 2,623

By:
Published: June 29, 2020 7:51 AM

The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23.

delhi covid 19 cases, covid 19 death cases in delhi, delhi health department, delhi covid 19 tally, latest news on coronavirus outbreakSixty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said. (IE photo)

Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623, authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumped to 417 on Sunday from 315 on Saturday, according to a Delhi health department data.

The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23. Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said. It said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 2,623 and the total number of cases mounted to 83,077.

A 52-year-old doctor of the city government-run LNJP Hospital who was in the frontline in the war against COVID-19 died of the disease in the ICU of a private facility on Sunday, officials said. Also, a 53-year-old man, who was employed as a ward boy in the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, succumbed to the infection, they said.

According to the bulletin, 52,607 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 27,847. It said 4,98,416 tests?have been conducted so far.

