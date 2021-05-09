273 COVID deaths, over 13K cases in Delhi

Over 1.29 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday, the highest since the inoculation drive began on January 16. Of these, 90,289 were those who got their first dose, according to a health bulletin.

Delhi recorded 273 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the lowest since April 21, and 13,336 new infections with a positivity rate of 21.67 per cent, the Health Department said.

The number of new cases, the lowest since April 12, can be attributed to a smaller number of tests — 61,552 — conducted on Saturday.

There are 86,232 active cases, including 52,263 in home isolation. More than 14,500 people recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 12.17 lakh, the bulletin stated.

The number of cases stands at 13,23,567 and the death toll at 19,344. A total of 61,552 tests, including 49787 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat, were conducted on Saturday.

At 21.67 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16 when it stood at 19.7 per cent, according to government data.

Of the 22,545 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,633 are vacant, it said.

Delhi had reported 17,364 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate was 23.34 per cent and 332 fatalities. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.