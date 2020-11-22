  • MORE MARKET STATS

2,588 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths in UP

November 22, 2020 6:35 PM

The fresh cases were reported from Lucknow (351), Meerut (283), Ghaziabad (189), Gautam Buddh Nagar (171), Kanpur (118), Allahabad (110) and Varanasi (102), a health department bulletin said.

As many as 4,95,415 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the state.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,588 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 5,26,780, while the death toll rose to 7,559 with 35 more fatalities.

Of the fresh deaths, six were reported from Lucknow, four from Meerut, three from Jalaun, two each from Bahraich and Mathura, it stated.

As many as 4,95,415 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the state.

The number of active cases now stands at 23,806, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, over 1.75 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state. So far, over 1.79 crore samples have been tested.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, “Random testing of people coming from or going to Delhi is being done so that the infected persons can be identified and their treatment done.”

