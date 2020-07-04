2,505 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 97,000; death toll crosses 3,000-mark

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200.
Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said.
Fifty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin.
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to prepare special work plan for Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar to check COVID spread
- In highest single-day spike, nearly 23,000 test positive for COVID; death toll rises to 18,655
- Chennai lockdown: Tamil Nadu CM announces some relaxations from Monday - check details
It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure.
The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200.
On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923 on Friday.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.