25% people with Diabetes develop a Diabetic Foot Ulcer, says WHO

WHO predicts that there will be 10 crore Indians with Diabetes in the next 10 years. Amongst other complications of Diabetes; Diabetic foot ulcer is the most common complication seen in India. Apart from the fact that diabetic foot ulcers are non-healing, they not only hamper the quality of life of the patient, but may also lead to complications such as wet-gangrene, cellulitis, abscess and necrotizing fasciitis all leading to a total or partial foot amputation. Data indicates that 25% of people with Diabetes, will develop a Diabetic Foot Ulcer in their lifetime.

Centaur Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of a New Chemical Entity (NCE) – WOXheal®. With its dual mechanism of action, WOXheal® claims that it is a unique product in the treatment of Diabetic Foot ulcers, and it will save millions of Diabetics who have to undergo foot amputation globally.

S. D. Sawant, CMD, Centaur Pharmaceuticals, said, “Centaur Pharmaceuticals wasdeeply concerned with the alarming rate of foot amputations in India, and wanted to discover a drug to prevent it. Fifteen years ago, we collaborated with CytoTools AG, Germany, who had this promising molecule for the treatment of Diabetic foot ulcer. We are very happy to offer this ray of hope to people with Diabetic foot ulcer in India.”

A globally patented product, WOXheal® topical solution, is effective in treating Diabetic foot ulcers, company claims.

Randomized clinical trials conducted across India in over 15 clinical trial centres on WOXheal® elucidated that over 90% patients with non-healing diabetic foot ulcer showed reduction in the size of the ulcer, and 75% out of these patients achieved complete healing within 6-8 weeks without any safety issue. The data and outcomes of the trial were submitted to the Indian Regulatory Authority and a manufacturing and marketing approval was granted to Centaur Pharmaceuticals for WOXheal®.

WOXheal® will be readily available in the entire country by the end of the month.