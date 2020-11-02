  • MORE MARKET STATS

244 free COVID-19 testing centres started in Mumbai

By: |
November 2, 2020 1:06 PM

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 908 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases in the metropolis to 2,58,405 and fatalities to 10,318, as per official figures.

"With this, citizens of Mumbai can easily and freely get their COVID-19 tests done," the release said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started free COVID-19 testing at 244 centres in the city from Monday, officials said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 testing facilities in Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has gone up over 300, they said.

Related News

A person with COVID-19 symptoms can dial helpline number 1916 or visit the BMC’s dedicated webpage ‘https:topcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in’ for information about testing centres near their home, a BMC release on Sunday said.

The free COVID-19 testing facilities have been started at 244 locations in the BMC-run hospitals and dispensaries in the city, the release said.

The RT-PCR tests have been made available at some of these centres, while the antigen tests are available at the other facilities, it said. Initially, these testing facilities are available on a ‘walk-in’ basis from 10 am to 12 noon, the BMC said.

“With this, citizens of Mumbai can easily and freely get their COVID-19 tests done,” the release said.

The COVID-19 testing facilities are also available at 54 private pathology labs in the city at rates decided by the Maharashtra government, it said.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 908 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases in the metropolis to 2,58,405 and fatalities to 10,318, as per official figures.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 244 free COVID-19 testing centres started in Mumbai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Grocery store employees at high risk of contracting Covid-19 infections, says study
2COVID-19: Will life go back to normal once the vaccine comes? Here’s what expert says
3COVID-19 facility should have provision for psychiatric consultation: Health Ministry