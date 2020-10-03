2,258 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi’s tally to over 2.87 lakh; death toll mounts to 5,472

The city reported 34 deaths on Saturday, the lowest since September 25 when 24 fatalities were recorded.

The national capital recorded 2,258 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to over 2.87 lakh, while 34more fatalities took the death toll to 5,472, authorities said.

This is the second day in a trot that the city reported less than 3,000 new cases.Authorities reported 2,920 new cases on Friday.

The city reported 34 deaths on Saturday, the lowest since September 25 when 24 fatalities were recorded.

Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

The cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 2,87,930 with 2,258 more people contracting the viral disease. The death toll stands at 5,472, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The capital reported 2,920 new cases on Friday, 3,037 cases on Thursday, 3,390 cases on Wednesday, 3,227 cases on Tuesday, and 1,984 cases on Monday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,57,224 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 39,306 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Friday, of which 8,844 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 30,462 were rapid antigen tests.The health authorities have conducted around 4.74 lakh tests in the last 10 days — an average of more than 47,400 tests a day. The total number of tests conducted was 27,56,516 on September 24. It rose to 32,30,952 on Saturday.

The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 6.48 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate was 9.45 per cent.

The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 0.94 per cent.

The number of active cases decreased from 26,450 on Friday to 25,234 on Saturday.

Around 10 containment zones were added in the last 24 hours. The number of red zones was 2,658 on Saturday.