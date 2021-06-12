213 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, lowest in over 3 months; 28 more deaths

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,800.
Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more fatalities on Saturday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,800.
On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths.
On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.