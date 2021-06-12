213 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, lowest in over 3 months; 28 more deaths

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths.

Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more fatalities on Saturday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,800.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.