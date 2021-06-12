  • MORE MARKET STATS

213 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, lowest in over 3 months; 28 more deaths

By: |
June 12, 2021 5:53 PM

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,800.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths.On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths.

Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more fatalities on Saturday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,800.

Related News

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 213 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi lowest in over 3 months 28 more deaths
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Five reasons why the June 21 (re)launch of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive may not change ground reality
2Experts flag drastic drop of immunisation of kids during Covid second wave
3Puducherry: Health Department to hold ‘vaccination festival’ from June 16