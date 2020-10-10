  • MORE MARKET STATS

2,123 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; 15 more die

By: |
October 10, 2020 7:38 PM

Rajasthan recorded 2,123 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,56,908 on Saturday, while 15 more coronavirus fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,636, the Health department said.

coronavirus India, Coronavirus update, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus testing, Coronavirus vaccine news, covid 19 India, covid 19 cases in India, Covid 19 Delhi, covid 19 cases in Delhi, Covid 19 full form,The fresh cases reported on Saturday include 365 in Jaipur, 349 in Jodhpur, 300 in Bikaner.

Rajasthan recorded 2,123 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,56,908 on Saturday, while 15 more coronavirus fatalities pushed the state’s death toll to 1,636, the Health department said. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 21,354, and so far 1,32,903 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery, according to a bulletin by the Health department.

In Jaipur, 334 people have died due to coronavirus infection so far, followed by 154 in Jodhpur, 122 in Bikaner, 117 in Ajmer, 107 in Kota, 85 in Bharatpur, 70 in Pali, 49 in Nagaur, 54 in Udaipur, 46 in Alwar, 41 in Sikar, 30 in Barmer and 26 in Dholpur and 25 in Rajsamand, it said.

Related News

The fresh cases reported on Saturday include 365 in Jaipur, 349 in Jodhpur, 300 in Bikaner, 204 in Alwar, 98 in Bhilwara and 94, the bulletin said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 2123 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan 15 more die
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1People’s careless attitude, easing curbs contributing to surge in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal: Experts
2In highest single day spike, Kerala breaches 11k mark in COVID fresh cases
3COVID-19 cases cross 7.5 lakh in Andhra Pradesh