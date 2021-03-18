Coronavirus Lockdown Live News: Ghaziabad, Noida impose Sec 144 to restrict public gatherings

Maharashtra Lockdown Day 4 Live Updates, Coronavirus Lockdown in India Live Updates: Though it is not uncommon for the nations to witness several waves of the coronavirus, what is starling in the context of India is absolutely zero regard for the face mask discipline by people in general.
One of the beneficiaries takes a dose of Covishield at the govt hospital in Chandigarh's Sector 22. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
2021 Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: India, mask up! This is the simplest way of averting the loss of lives and rising caseload due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country. Official figures state that there has been a meteoric rise in the number of cases. The current exponential increase stands at 150 per cent! Across India, 70 districts are responsible for the surge. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing almost 10 per cent of the corona vaccines getting wasted. The other key factor is over-dependence on the antigen tests. In his virtual meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concerns over the same and said that the state authorities must get their act together and resume the high scale of RT-PCR testing.
Maharashtra registered nearly 24,000 cases in a single day on Wednesday. Though it is not uncommon for the nations to witness several waves of the coronavirus, what is starling in the context of India is absolutely zero regard for the face mask discipline by people in general. Unless being forced by the fear of exorbitant fine, people, in general, are not seen wearing face masks. Those who do wear, either don’t wear it properly or are not regular about it.
In fact, the level of non-commitment to one’s safety is so high that the aviation regulator DGCA had told airlines to deboard those flyers who don’t wear the face masks properly. The grim reality is that a year has gone by with over 1.5 lakh individuals losing their lives. It is time to understand that coronavirus is here to stay.
Brazil on Wednesday registered 90,303 new coronavirus cases, a new record, a day after the country reported a fresh record for deaths related to the virus. Infections now total 11,693,838. Deaths rose by 2,648, the second-highest tally after the record reported on Tuesday. Deaths now total 284,775. - Reuters
The majority of people who have had COVID-19 are protected from getting it again for at least six months, a study published on Wednesday showed, but older people are more prone to reinfection than younger people. The study, appearing in the Lancet medical journal, found that just 0.65% of patients tested positive a second time for COVID-19 after previously being infected during Denmark's first and second waves. That was much lower than the 3.27% who were positive for the virus using highly accurate PCR tests after initially being negative. However, the study found that people over the age of 65 had only 47% protection against repeat infection, compared to 80% protection for younger people. - Reuters
The Japanese government's advisory panel on coronavirus measures approved on Thursday a plan to let the state of emergency expire in the Tokyo area as scheduled on March 21, while the capital's governor warned citizens not to let down their guard. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had flagged the move on Wednesday, saying the availability of hospital beds had improved in Tokyo and its three neighbouring prefectures, where restrictions have remained since early January. "There was no objection to the plan," Economy Minister Yasuhisa Nishimura, who also heads Japan's coronavirus response, said after a meeting with the advisory panel. - Reuters
A group of American lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to support the move by India and South Africa before the World Trade Organization for an emergency temporary waiver of some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules to enable greater production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tests. The move comes after India and South Africa, along with several other countries, urgently went to the WTO seeking a time-limited waiver of the TRIPS agreement. The previous Trump administration had opposed such a move. - PTI
President Mario Abdo Bentez survived an opposition attempt in Paraguay's congress to impeach him Wednesday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while hundreds protested outside the legislature demanding his resignation. The Chamber of Deputies, which is dominated by his governing Colorado Party, voted 42 to 36 to reject impeachment. Outside, hundreds of protesters threw stones at police who responded with water cannons and rubber bullets. Some protesters smashed store windows and car windshields, while shouting anti-Abdo slogans. Several people were arrested. Recent days have seen a series of protests against Abdo's government amid overwhelmed hospitals and shortages of vaccines and drugs for COVID-19 patients. The shortages prompted Wednesday's bid by the opposition to remove him from office. - AP
Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,445 as three more persons tested positive for the virus while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 11, an official said on Thursday. The three new cases were reported from Aizawl district, he said. According to the official, a 54-year-old woman was admitted to Zoram Medical College (ZMC) as she had symptoms of COVID-19. She was found infected with the virus, he said She developed severe pneumonia and died of COVID-19 on Wednesday night at ZMC, the official said. Mizoram now has 17 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,417 people have recovered from the disease. - PTI
With the addition of 1,804 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,80,732,an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. Six more fatalities due to COVID-19 were also recorded in the district, pushing the death toll to 6,355, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.26 per cent, he said. - PTI
The latest health bulletin says that 35,871 new cases of Covid-19 infections were registered in India in the last 24 hours. This is the highest figure since the first week of December last year. With this, the total number of corona cases in India has reached 1.14 crore.
Ten prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail. All of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to L1 level hospital established at the jail, says jail superintendent RK Jaiswal. - ANI
Karnataka: Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority, Udupi district has declared MIT Manipal Campus as 'COVID19 Containment Zone' due to rise in positive cases. - ANI
n a special drive, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), yesterday fined 245 persons for not wearing masks at a restaurant near Breach Candy Hospital and filed a complaint against them in the Gaumdevi police station. Rs 19,400 collected as a fine from them. - ANI
Due to the increasing number of COVID19 cases, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System buses operation to remain suspended from today until further orders. - ANI
As the number of cases continues to increase at an alarming rate, UP's Ghaziabad and Noida administration have decided to impose Section 144 with immediate effect. This would help the officials to dissuade people from organising large gatherings.
