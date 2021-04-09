  • MORE MARKET STATS

20 doctors, six medical students of AIIMS in Delhi test COVID-19 positive

By: |
April 9, 2021 6:49 PM

A majority of them have mild COVID-19. The contacts of most of them have been traced while for some the process is still, the source said.

There are more than 3,000 doctors, including resident doctors and faculty members, at the AIIMS in New Delhi.There are more than 3,000 doctors, including resident doctors and faculty members, at the AIIMS in New Delhi.

Twenty doctors and six medical students of the AIIMS here have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, including two who had taken both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine, official sources said on Friday.

The 20 doctors include two faculty members. The rest are resident doctors, a source said.

Related News

A majority of them have mild COVID-19. The contacts of most of them have been traced while for some the process is still, the source said.

There are more than 3,000 doctors, including resident doctors and faculty members, at the AIIMS in New Delhi.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has also hit Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as 37 doctors at the private facility have tested positive for the virus.

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 20 doctors six medical students of AIIMS in Delhi test COVID-19 positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold all-party meet on Saturday to discuss COVID-19
2More sunlight linked with lower COVID-19 deaths, study suggests
3Covid-negative report must for labourers to enter HP’s Spiti valley