  • MORE MARKET STATS

2 more COVID-19 deaths in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar; discrepancy in toll

By: |
Updated: Oct 03, 2020 7:42 PM

Also, 140 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the district, where the case tally has now reached 13,564, the data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 1,538 from 1,504 on Friday, 1,494 on Thursday and 1,492 on Wednesday, it showed.The number of active cases rose to 1,538 from 1,504 on Friday, 1,494 on Thursday and 1,492 on Wednesday, it showed.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded two more fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Saturday, even as a discrepancy appeared in the death toll of the district, official data showed.

On Friday the district had a death toll at 54 but the Saturday’s figure showed it as 55 despite two more deaths, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Related News

Also, 140 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the district, where the case tally has now reached 13,564, the data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 1,538 from 1,504 on Friday, 1,494 on Thursday and 1,492 on Wednesday, it showed.

The COVID-19 recovery count climbed to 11,971 after 108 more patients got discharged during the period, it added.

As per the official data on Saturday, the recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 88.25 per cent from 88.39 per cent on Friday, while the mortality rate stood at 0.40 per cent, considering the death toll at 55.

There were 47,823 active COVID-19 cases across UP on Saturday. So far, 3,56,826 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,977, the data showed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 2 more COVID-19 deaths in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar discrepancy in toll
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MRI scan at Rs 50: ‘Cheapest’ diagnostic facility to start functioning from December
2COVID-19: Decline in Maharashtra’s viral load helps bring down India’s Coronavirus growth rate
361 more deaths, over 3,500 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP