2 more COVID-19 deaths in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar; discrepancy in toll

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded two more fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Saturday, even as a discrepancy appeared in the death toll of the district, official data showed.

On Friday the district had a death toll at 54 but the Saturday’s figure showed it as 55 despite two more deaths, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 140 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the district, where the case tally has now reached 13,564, the data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 1,538 from 1,504 on Friday, 1,494 on Thursday and 1,492 on Wednesday, it showed.

The COVID-19 recovery count climbed to 11,971 after 108 more patients got discharged during the period, it added.

As per the official data on Saturday, the recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 88.25 per cent from 88.39 per cent on Friday, while the mortality rate stood at 0.40 per cent, considering the death toll at 55.

There were 47,823 active COVID-19 cases across UP on Saturday. So far, 3,56,826 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,977, the data showed.