2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine reduce chances of long Covid-19 by half, finds study

The researchers also said that individuals residing in deprived areas were more at risk of contracting the disease post vaccination.

A recent research conducted by the King’s College London has found that the risk of contracting long Covid-19 is reduced by almost 50 percent if the individual has been administered with two doses of vaccine. While the chances of contracting Coronavirus also reduce substantially after double vaccination, the research found that in the unlikely event of contracting it, the chances of elongated Covid-19 sickness reduce by 50 percent, the Indian Express reported.

The research which has been carried in the The Lancet Infectious Diseases also found that the chances of hospitalisation and acute symptoms also reduce among the doubly vaccinated individuals by about 73% and 31% respectively. As part of the study, the researchers analysed the data submitted by the individuals in the UK themselves on the UK ZOE COVID Symptom Study application about the status of their Covid-19 symptoms, vaccination, and Covid-19 tests. The responses submitted by the individuals recorded between the period (December 08, 2020- July 4, 2021) was analysed by the researchers to reach the findings.

More than 1.2 million and 0.9 million entries were made on the application by individuals who were vaccinated with the single dose and double dose respectively during the period and formed the core database for the researchers’ analysis. Apart from highlighting the efficacy of single and double dose vaccination on the individuals, the research also gave other insights about the pandemic including symptoms, existing morbidities among others. Significantly the researchers found that individuals who contract the virus despite vaccination exhibit similar symptoms to that manifested in patients who contract the disease prior to their vaccination. The researchers also said that individuals residing in deprived areas were more at risk of contracting the disease post vaccination.