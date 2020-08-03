19 people on IISc Bengaluru campus test positive for Covid-19

Pensioners and employees who live off-campus have also been affected and about 34 of them have tested positive

As many as 19 people living on the Indian Institute of Science campus here, including students, faculty, staff, and their family members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 31. On retesting within a few days of the first test, 12 out of the 15 COVID-19 positive students who stay in the hostels have tested negative, IISc said in a statement.

Most of them have been found to be asymptomatic and are being treated in a covid care centre managed by the campus Health Centre doctors. All measures according to the protocol specified by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been taken and the containment protocol is in place with respect to disinfection and sanitisation of hostels and departments to which the patients belong to, IISc said.

Pensioners and employees who live off-campus have also been affected and about 34 of them have tested positive, the statement added.