1,859 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 44K; death toll soars to 1,837: Bulletin

The highest spike of 2,224 fresh cases was recorded on June 14. (IE photo)

The death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the city to over 44,000-mark, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the city stood at 1,400 on Monday. This makes a massive jump of 437 deaths being reported in a day, the largest number of fatalities being recorded in one day.

Out of these, 93 fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department bulletin said. However, the bulletin also said the cumulative figure included all pending deaths reported to and audited by the Death Audit Committee.

From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike of 2,224 fresh cases was recorded on June 14.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus has risen to 1,837 and the total number of cases mounted to 44,688.

Meanwhile, an order has been issued for inspection of dedicated COVID hospitals in Delhi by teams constituted by the Union Health Ministry for rapid assessment of the existing capacity, patient care amenities and associated aspects of the COVID care facilities in order to have efficient and timely decision-making. Also, Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here after running high-grade fever.

He tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but he still has fever and symptoms, and will be tested again for it on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Besides, the Delhi government authorities on Tuesday issued an order asking luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel to have its rooms and premises be placed at the disposal of a private hospital here with immediate effect, for using it as an extended COVID-19 facility.

A total of 16,500 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, the latest bulletin said, which did not mention the total number of active cases.

A total of 3,04,483 tests have been conducted till date, it said. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 23,515, it said.

A total of 802 patients in are in ICU while 215 are on ventilators, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city on Tuesday stood at 242.