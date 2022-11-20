scorecardresearch
17 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 120

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 120 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

Written by PTI
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967. (File)

As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra’s Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,235, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967.

The recovery count has reached 7,35,899 he added.

