17 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 120

As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra’s Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,235, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 120 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967.

The recovery count has reached 7,35,899 he added.