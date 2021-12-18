  • MORE MARKET STATS

16 students of Navi Mumbai school test COVID-19 positive

“The father of one of the students had returned from Qatar on December 9. The man, who resides with his family at Gothivali in Ghansoli, had tested negative for the COVID-19 infection. However, when his family members were tested, his son, a Class 11 student of the school, was found infected,” he said.

Written By PTI
covid 19 cases in mumbai
"Till now, 811 students in the school have been tested over the last three days and this exercise will be carried out on 600 others on Saturday," the official said. (Representational image: Reuters)

Sixteen students of a school at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a local COVID Care Centre, a civic official said on Saturday. They are students of Classes 8 to 11, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) official said.

“The father of one of the students had returned from Qatar on December 9. The man, who resides with his family at Gothivali in Ghansoli, had tested negative for the COVID-19 infection. However, when his family members were tested, his son, a Class 11 student of the school, was found infected,” he said.

After this, the process to test all the students in the school – Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha – began, and so far, 16 were found positive, he added.

“Till now, 811 students in the school have been tested over the last three days and this exercise will be carried out on 600 others on Saturday,” the official said. The infected students are undergoing treatment at the facility in Vashi, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
Next Story
Pfizer study tests extra COVID vaccine dose for kids under 5pfizer vaccine for kids