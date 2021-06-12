1,50,000 SHCs, PHCs to be transformed into Ayushman Bharat -health and wellness centres by December 2022

The ministry said free essential diagnostics are provided - 14 diagnostic tests at HSC level and 63 diagnostic tests at PHC level and free essential medicines are provided - 105 medicines at SHC level and 172 medicines at PHC level.

A total of 1,50,000 sub-health centres and primary health centres will be transformed into Ayushman Bharat ? health and wellness centres (AB-HWCs) by December 2022, the Centre said on Saturday, stressing that it is working towards effective COVID-19 management in rural India.

The Union Health Ministry, in a statement, said there is a widespread network of government health facilities in rural areas. As on March 31, 2020, there are 1,55,404 sub-health centres (SHCs) and 24,918 primary health centres (PHCs) in rural areas and 5,895 urban PHCs across the country.

“A total of 1,50,000 sub-health centres and primary health centres in urban and rural areas will be transformed to Ayushman Bharat ? health and wellness centres (AB-HWCs) by December 2022 and deliver comprehensive primary health care that includes preventive and health promotion at the community level with continuum of care and which is universal, free and close to community in rural and urban areas, with focus also on wellness,” it said.

The ministry said free essential diagnostics are provided – 14 diagnostic tests at HSC level and 63 diagnostic tests at PHC level and free essential medicines are provided – 105 medicines at SHC level and 172 medicines at PHC level.

To date, about 50.29 crore people have accessed care in these AB-HWCs. About 54 per cent of them are women, the ministry said.

It highlighted that more than six million teleconsultations have been done through the e-Sanjeevani Platform and out of this, 26.42 lakh teleconsultations have been done at the HWCs.