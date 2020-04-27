14 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar

The remaining cases are from Kulesra, Jonchana, Nithari, Pi 1, Chotpur in Sector 63 and Chauda village, they said.

Fourteen people, including eight healthcare workers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 129, officials said.

Six of the healthcare workers who have tested positive are from the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (also known as the Child PGI), while there is one each from the ESI and the District hospitals, the officials said.

The remaining cases are from Kulesra, Jonchana, Nithari, Pi 1, Chotpur in Sector 63 and Chauda village, they said.

Also read| Check latest Coronavirus updates here:

“Total 186 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. 14 of them have tested positive and 172 are negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 129,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.