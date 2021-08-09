13,049 fresh COVID-19 cases, 105 more deaths in Kerala

Of the new cases, 58 are health workers, 64 had come from outside the state and 12,300 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 627 cases, the release said.

Kerala on Monday reported 13,049 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 35,65,574, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 17,852 after 105 more deaths. As many as 20,004 people have been cured of the infection since Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 33,77,691 and the number of active cases in the state to1,69,512, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 98,640 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 13.23 per cent. So far, 2,86,12,776 samples have been tested, it said. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (2052), Thrissur (1762), Kozhikode (1526), Palakkad (1336), Ernakulam (1329) and Kannur (944).

Of the new cases, 58 are health workers, 64 had come from outside the state and 12,300 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 627 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,86,836 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,57,494 are in home or institutional quarantine and 29,342 in hospitals.