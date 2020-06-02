  • MORE MARKET STATS

13 employees of Delhi LG office test COVID positive, 6 other govt officials infected too

By: |
Published: June 2, 2020 5:51:05 PM

They said that junior assistants, drivers, peons are among the 13 people working at the Lt Governor Secretariat who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil BaijalDelhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File image)

Thirteen employees of the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office and six other government officials here have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday. They said that junior assistants, drivers, peons are among the 13 people working at the Lt Governor Secretariat who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Recently, all officers and officials working at the Delhi LG office underwent the COVID-19 test after a junior assistant was found infected.

Related News

Meanwhile, sources said that six officials of the Delhi government have also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 990 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 20,834, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 523, authorities here said.  The number of active cases stands at 11,565, while 8,746 patients have been cured, they said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 13 employees of Delhi LG office test COVID positive 6 other govt officials infected too
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Social distancing delay by one day may lead to coronavirus spreading for 2.4 extra days: Study
2Ebola virus explained: History, causes, symptoms, treatment; all you need to know
3Coronavirus treatment: Arvind Kejriwal launches app, helpline number for update on hospital beds in Delhi