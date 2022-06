India reported 12,000 plus new Covid cases for the second consecutive day with 12,847 cases reported on Friday. India’s active cases was at 63,063, the highest in the last three months.

As many as 7,895 patients recovered while there were 14 deaths. Weekly positivity rate stood at 2.41% while the daily positivity rate was 2.47%.The country conducted 5.2 lakh Covid tests with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.