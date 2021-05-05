  • MORE MARKET STATS

12 states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, UP have over 1 lakh active COVID cases: Govt

May 5, 2021 5:35 PM

Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar are among the states that show increasing trend in daily cases, it said

From May 1, 6.71 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years in nine states have been administered the vaccines, it added.

Twelve states, including Maha, Karnataka, Kerala and UP, have more than 1 lakh active COVID cases, the government said on Wednesday.



From May 1, 6.71 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years in nine states have been administered the vaccines, it added.

Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said the long COVID wave of such ferocity the nation was seeing was not predicted.

