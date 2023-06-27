12 signs that reveal you have high levels of Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is extremely important for the body’s function. You must be aware that a deficiency of this compound in the body may lead to a wide range of symptoms. Vitamin B 12 is important for the formation of red blood cells, DNA synthesis, and the proper functioning of the nervous system.

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, has the most complex and largest chemical structure of all vitamins. This crucial compound is usually considered safe. However, excess consumption of Vitamin B12 supplements does have negative effects.

Several evidence-based studies suggest that people who consume adequate amounts of B12-rich foods and are able to properly absorb and use this nutrient don’t usually need supplements.

Does taking high doses of Vitamin B12 harmful?

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin and it is usually considered safe even with higher doses. This is because your body absorbs what it needs and excretes the rest in your urine.

Reportedly, due to its low toxicity levels, no Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) has been established for B12. However, excess supplementation of vitamin B12 may lead to adverse effects on your body.

Also Read 10 signs that reveal your Vitamin D levels are too high

Several studies reveal that too high doses of Vitamin B12 may lead to outbreaks of acne and rosacea. Moreover, high doses of Vitamin B12 may also lead to a negative impact on those suffering from Diabetes or kidney disorders. Another study has revealed that there is a high risk among pregnant women who consume extremely high doses of Vitamin B12 supplements of developing autism spectrum disorder in their unborn child.

Signs that may reveal you have high Vitamin B12 levels

Some of the possible symptoms of vitamin B overdose (oral supplement) include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Nausea

Headache

Weakness

Tiredness

Tingling sensation or numbness in your extremities

Skin conditions like rosacea, acne, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo

Increased risk of colon cancer in older adults

According to experts, Vitamin B12 overdose increases your chances of hospitalisation and death in certain cases. It is also noteworthy that an abnormally high vitamin B12 level can be an early sign of liver disease, diabetes, or certain types of leukemia.

Some of the possible symptoms of vitamin B overdose (shot) include:

The side effects of Vitamin B12 are rare as these shots are prescribed by the doctor only when you have a deficiency. Studies suggest an overdose of vitamin B12 shots can commonly cause mild to severe side effects. These side effects include:

Swelling

Diarrhoea

Skin rashes

Itching

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Headache

Dizziness

Leg pain

Fatigue

Frequent urge to drink water

Increased urination

Faster heart rate

Also Read Is RO water actually healthy or just a fad?

How much Vitamin B12 you should take?

According to experts, oral vitamin B12 should not be more than 500 mcg/day. Consult a doctor to who can recommend a proper dosage and an appropriate treatment.

Although doses of up to 2,000 mcg of vitamin B12 are deemed as safe, it’s best to consult a doctor to find out whether taking a supplement is necessary.