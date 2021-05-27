1,072 new COVID-19 cases, 117 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 1.53 pc

It had recorded 1,491 new cases and a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 117 more COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest since April 15, and 1,072 new cases on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 1.53 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

This is the fifth day in a row when the daily cases in Delhi have remained below 2,000 and the second consecutive day when the cases are below 1,500.

The number of deaths reported on Thursday (117) is the lowest since April 15 when the national capital had reported 112 fatalities.

The national capital had recorded 1,491 cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 1,568 cases and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 2.14 per cent.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19, 207 fatalities and a positivity rate was 2.52 per cent.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 2, the city had registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data.

A total of 70.068 tests were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Thursday.