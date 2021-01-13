  • MORE MARKET STATS

102 people found infected with UK strain of coronavirus in India: Health Ministry

By: |
January 13, 2021 2:39 PM

On Wednesday, the ministry said, "The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today."

new UK variant cases in india, covid 19On Wednesday, the ministry said, "The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today." (Photo source: IE)

The number of people in India who have tested positive for the new UK variant of coronavirus has climbed to 102, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Till January 11, the number of people affected by this strain of the coronavirus was 96.

On Wednesday, the ministry said, “The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today.”

Related News

All these people were kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put in quarantine and comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.

Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said, adding the situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs, the ministry said.

Presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 102 people found infected with UK strain of coronavirus in India Health Ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 active caseload in India dips to 2.14 lakh
2Covid-19 Vaccine India Update: 1st shot of Coronavirus vaccine at SSKM hospital, here is how Bengal is gearing up
3Bird Flu spread in India: Infection as a cause of worry in humans explained