100 families at President’s Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker’s relative tests coronavirus positive

Over 100 families residing at the President’s Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker’s relative tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday. The relative of the sanitation worker, who is a resident of the estate that houses Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been admitted to a hospital here for treatment, they said.

The move comes after the sanitation worker’s mother died of COVID-19 infection a few days back at the B L Kapoor hospital here, the officials said.

“The mother used to live outside the President’s Estate. After she was tested positive, all her relatives were quarantined and their test was done. The test report came negative,” an official said.

However, after the death of the sanitation worker’s mother, initially around 25 families were under self-isolation. Now there are around 100 odd families who are observing self-isolation as a preventive measure, the official said.